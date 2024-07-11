Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Down 10%

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 28,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 349,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Chaarat Gold

(Get Free Report)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.