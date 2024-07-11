ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

