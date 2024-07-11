Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.