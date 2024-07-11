Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $100.09. 4,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

