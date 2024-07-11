Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after buying an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 233,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

