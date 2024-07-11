Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,957,000 after purchasing an additional 470,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 115,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,538. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

