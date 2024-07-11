Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $17.20 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EXR traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.02. 41,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,708. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.88.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

