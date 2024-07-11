Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.78. 49,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

