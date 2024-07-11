Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $17.49 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Fortive worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortive alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Fortive by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.72. 56,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.