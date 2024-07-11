Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.28 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of eBay by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 515,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

eBay Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 188,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,657. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

