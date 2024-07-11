Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $315,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,688,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7,049.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 500.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,099. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

