Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.63 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $20,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,781,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.89. 14,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.07. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

