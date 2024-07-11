Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.25.

PWR stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.96. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

