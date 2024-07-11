Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.60 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,994. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

