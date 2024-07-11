Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. 258,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,003. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

