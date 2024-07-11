Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.05. 83,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,547. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.