Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 50,019 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after purchasing an additional 972,531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 283,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,904. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

