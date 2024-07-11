Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,653,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.58. 43,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

