Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 653,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.20. 693,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

