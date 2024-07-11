Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in PPG Industries by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in PPG Industries by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 46,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.62. 41,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,514. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.11.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

