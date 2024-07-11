Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,721 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after purchasing an additional 386,630 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 192,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $146.42.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.