Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,111 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,872 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

