Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 882 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.63. 45,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.