Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

