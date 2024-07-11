Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Children’s Place

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.18. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 233.44% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,004.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.