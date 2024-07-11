Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $68.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CMG opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,974.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 177,822 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

