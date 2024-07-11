Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $3,400.00 to $68.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as low as $58.47 and last traded at $58.60. 6,200,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,479,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.60 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.16.

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

