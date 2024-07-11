Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.09.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $121.18 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after buying an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.