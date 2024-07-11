Chris Carney Purchases 97 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney bought 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($191.34).
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Chris Carney purchased 106 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($191.44).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Shares of TW opened at GBX 151.65 ($1.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,507.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.75 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
