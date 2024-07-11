Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to $259.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $259.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $256.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.29 and its 200-day moving average is $250.48. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.