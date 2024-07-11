CIBC Boosts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $22.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its target price upped by CIBC from $18.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

EGO opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,950,000 after buying an additional 380,991 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after buying an additional 1,240,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after buying an additional 295,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,374,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.