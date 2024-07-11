CIBC Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EDR

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$215,905.14. Insiders sold 114,800 shares of company stock valued at $626,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.