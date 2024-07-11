Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
About Cinedigm
