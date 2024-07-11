Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $715.76 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $719.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.40.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.07.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

