Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 2.29. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock worth $20,486,934. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 19.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

