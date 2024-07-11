Citigroup Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $106.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EW opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.