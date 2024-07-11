Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.05

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.05 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 4729591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

