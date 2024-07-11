Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.73

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.73 and traded as high as C$71.45. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$71.45, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Clairvest Group’s payout ratio is -3.46%.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

