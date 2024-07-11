Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

CCEP opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.