Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,334,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,524,000 after acquiring an additional 203,149 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

