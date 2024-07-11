Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 111,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,656. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.