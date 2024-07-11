Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,957,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $3,321,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

