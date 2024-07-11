Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $204.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.06.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $219.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.01 and its 200 day moving average is $205.49. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock worth $68,855,464. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

