Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $57.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

