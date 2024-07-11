Commerce Bank Acquires 150 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Post by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,382,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Post by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,112,000 after acquiring an additional 209,111 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 199,592 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

