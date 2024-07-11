Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Vontier worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Vontier by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

