Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,546.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.