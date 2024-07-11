Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

