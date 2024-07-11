Commerce Bank Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commerce Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 151.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,773 shares of company stock worth $430,151. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $166.32 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $166.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

