Commerce Bank Has $5.77 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

